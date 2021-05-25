Final call on Ayurveda medicines from Krishnapatnam village after test results 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Days after an AYUSH team collected samples of Ayurveda medicines from Krishnapatnam village in Nellore, department commissioner Ramulu Naik said Ayurveda practitioner Anandaiah uses 18 natural products in the preparation of five types of medicines.

After briefing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Monday, the AYUSH commissioner told the media that medicines comprise turmeric, cumin, nutmeg, pepper, honey and other natural ingredients.

Ramulu Naik said Anandaiah showed the team, of which the official was also a part of, the method he follows in the preparation, and gave his formula. Samples of the medicines had been sent to a lab for analysis. “Samples from medicines given to 500 people were sent to Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies. While some reports are out, others are awaited,” he added.

Asking the officials to examine the eye drops of Anjaneya, the CM said the final decision would be taken after receipt of the lab reports. Nellore joint collector G Ganesh Kumar said there was official information on the ICMR team that was supposed to visit Krishnapatnam.