Procure drugs to treat black fungus cases: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to take all the necessary precautionary measures in view of the rise in number of black fungus cases in the State.Taking stock of the Covid-19 situation in the State and vaccination process at a review meeting with senior officials of health and other departments, he asked them to focus on procuring drugs for the treatment of black fungus. Pointing at the reports of white fungus and yellow fungus, he said they should be on high alert to deal with them.

He also directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to Covid patients in hospitals in view of Yaas cyclone and asked them to see that there is no gap between demand and supply of oxygen. The officials should set up a system for proper maintenance of oxygen concentrators as 15,000 units are being procured by the State, he stressed.

Jagan said every hospital with more than 50 beds should have an oxygen facility and arrangements in this regard should be completed by August. About 30 per cent incentive will be provided to hospitals which set up oxygen plants on their own, he said.

The officials informed him that they had identified 34 children who became orphans after their parents fell victim to Covid. He instructed them to deposit `10 lakh in their name as social security.Briefing him about Covid treatment and bed position, the officials said 36,475 patients are being treated in Covid hospitals and 18,763 medical and para medical staff have been recruited till now. Against the allocation of 590 MT of oxygen for the State, 640 MT is needed per day. Tenders for construction of medical colleges in Paderu, Machilipatnam, Piduguralla and Pulivendula have been completed and the tender process for the remaining colleges will be completed by June 10, they said.

Jagan thanks industrialists

The CM asked them to commence works of medical colleges from July.When the officials said the tender process is in brisk pace for Naadu Nedu works in 11 existing medical colleges along with VIMS and Victoria Hospital, he said the works should be taken up by the end of August. The officials should also ensure maintenance of teaching hospitals on par with corporate ones and everything from food to sanitation is of high quality. An SOP should be prepared for maintenance of teaching hospitals, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also thanked Mukesh Ambani and RIL Foundation, Tata Steel Limited, Sajjan Jindal and Naveen Jindal through Twitter for supporting the State during tough times by supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen. RIL has been sending oxygen express from Jamnagar to AP. Tata Steel Limited supplied 1,000 MT of LMO. JSW Bellary has been supplying several tonnes of LMO to Rayalaseema. JSPL has sent 500 MT of LMO to AP.

CS ASKED TO MONITOR YAAS

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to camp in Visakhapatnam to monitor the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas