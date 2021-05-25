TDP general secretary Lokesh seeks Rs 1 crore for kin of Dr Sudhakar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday visited the residence of suspended Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakara Rao, who died of cardiac arrest, and consoled his family members. Lokesh said Rao died due to the harassment of the State government and demanded Rs 1 crore aid for his family members.

Lokesh described Sudhakar’s death as a state-sponsored murder. He said Sudhakar was subjected to torture for seeking masks and PPE kits. Though CBI submitted its report in the case, he died even before the court pronounced its judgment.