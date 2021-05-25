TDP to hold Mahanadu online on May 27, 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mahanadu, the annual conclave of the TDP, will be conducted online on May 27 and 28 in view of the prevailing Covid pandemic situation in the State.The politburo meeting of the TDP held under the leadership of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday resolved to organise the party’s annual two-day Mahanadu on May 27 and 28 virutally, like last year.

The politburo accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of halting the distribution of Anandaiah Yadav’s ayurvedic medicine after “succumbing to the pressure of YSRC drug mafia”. Over 70,000 Covid patients took Anandaiah’s preparation at Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district till now. Moreover, nobody has filed any complaint against Anandaiah. Even the Ayush experts have announced that this medicine was not harmful to the patients, they said.

The politburo said that for many years, thousands of patients were using Anandaiah’s medicines and there were no side effects reported till now. The illegal house arrest of Anandaiah was condemnable, they remarked.

The politburo strongly condemned the ‘illegal arrest’ of party leader and Banaganapalli former legislator BC Janardhan Reddy and other leaders in Kurnool district. “The ruling YSRC goondas resorted to attacks near the house of Janardhan Reddy. The TDP has made police complaints, but no action has been taken. On the other hand, false cases were filed against the TDP leaders,” the party alleged. The TDP took strong objection to the manner in which the government got an atrocities case filed against Janardhan Reddy.