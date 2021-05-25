Travel with emergency pass during partial curfew: Andhra DGP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the incidents of vehicles from AP being stopped on interstate borders of Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, DGP Gautam Sawang said commuters should take an emergency pass (e-pass) from the respective states before travelling to avoid being stranded.

However, he said said no e-pass is required for those travelling or transiting AP during the non-curfew hours—6 am to 12 noon. The DGP also said it has come to his notice that hundreds of vehicles were stopped after crossing the AP border as their destination State has imposed e-pass as mandatory.

Though there is no such restriction for vehicles during relaxation time, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha police are asking to produce e-pass, as per rules mentioned by their respective governments, the DGP said.

How to apply for an e-pass to other States

To travel or transiting AP, apply e-pass through the citizen service portal http://appolice.gov.in, Twitter @APPolice100 and Facebook page ANDHRAPRADESHSTATEPOLICE

To travel or transiting Telangana, apply e-pass through https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in

To travel or transiting Tamil Nadu, apply e-pass through https://eregister.tnega.org

To travel or transiting Odisha, apply e-pass through https://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in