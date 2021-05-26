Active cases under 2L, 20K recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 recoveries in the state recorded in 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am were much higher than new infections, bringing down the active cases to under two lakh. However, the toll shot past 10,300 with 106 more people dying in the period. The latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said Andhra Pradesh reported 15,284 infections from 72,979 sample tests in the 24 hours with a positivity rate of 20.09 per cent.

At the same time, 20,917 people were discharged from hospitals pushing the overall recoveries past 14 lakh; the recovery rate now stood at 87.07 per cent. The state has tested 1.87 crore samples for Covid-19 so far. Even as the active caseload came down to 1,98,023, over 33,000 patients in East Godavari and 23,000 in Prakasam were still under treatment. Kadapa has the lowest of a little over 6,000 active cases.

East Godavari, once again, reported the highest single-day spike of 2,663 cases followed by 1,970 in Chittoor. Kadapa reported the lowest of 436 new cases. With the fresh spike in cases, the overall infections in Anantapur crossed 1.30 lakh, 84,000 in Krishna district, 1.78 lakh in Chittoor, and 1.30 lakh in Visakhapatnam.

Over 16 lakh people in the state have tested positive for coronovirus. Fifteen people died in Chittoor district in the 24 hours, 11 in Prakasam, 10 in West Godavari, nine each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, eight each in Kurnool and Vizianagaram, seven in Srikakulam, five each in Guntur and Krishna, and one in Kadapa. The mortality rate in the state stood at 0.64 per cent (as on Tuesday).