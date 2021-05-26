STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Yaas: 3 north coastal districts on alert,likely to have less impact

They were advised to follow the updates of the meteorological department and initiate measures accordingly.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

High tides at Bheemili Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With very severe cyclone Yaas hurtling towards the Odisha coast, the Andhra Pradesh government too has put the district administrations of north coastal districts on alert as a precautionary measure, though impact of the cyclone on the state seems unlikely. Taking stock of the situation with Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, who is camping in Srikakulam, which borders Odisha, and district collectors of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to be on alert and monitor the evolving situation closely.

They were advised to follow the updates of the meteorological department and initiate measures accordingly. The Chief Secretary explained the situation in three districts. He said there was no major impact at present in Srikakulam district except little rain and added that all the higher officials were stationed there. “Steps have been taken to ensure no Covid patient is present in temporary buildings. To ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen supply, necessary measures have been taken and to ensure uninterrupted power supply, generators and DG sets have been kept on standby,” the Chief Secretary said.Srikakulam District Collector E Nivas said they were coordinating with Odisha officials and special teams were placed in Ichapuram so that if any problem arises in transportation of Oxygen tankers, it can be addressed.

Rain, winds likely

Light to moderate rains occurred at a couple of places in Rayalaseema on Tuesday while overcast conditions prevailed in the coastal districts under the influence of Yaas. As per the 8:30 pm bulletin issued by the IMD, Yaas, which turned into a very severe cyclonic storm, moved north northwest wards with a speed of about 15 kmph during the past 6 hours.

It is likely to intensify further and reach the north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea. Thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds (45-55 kmph) are likely at isolated places in the coastal districts on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the north coastal districts. Squally winds with a speed reaching 50-60 km, gusting to 70 kmph, will prevail over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapanam.

Rehab centres

Srikakulam administration set up rehabilitation centres with drinking water, food and medical facilities in 17 mandals. Vehicles have been kept on standby to evacuate coastal villages and low-lying areas in case they are affected by cyclonic storm

A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
