STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Education department seeks postponement of Class 10 examinations

The Education Department has written to the state government seeking postponement of Class 10 examinations, scheduled from June 7, by at least a month in view of the Covid pandemic.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Education Department has written to the state government seeking postponement of Class 10 examinations, scheduled from June 7, by at least a month in view of the Covid pandemic. The government is likely to take a decision in this regard in the next couple of days. Additional Director (School) A Subba Reddy on Tuesday told TNIE that the department has written to the state government stating that it would be a tough task for the education officials to make arrangements for the conduct of the examinations in view of the partial curfew enforced by the state government till the end of this month, and as several educational institutions were turned into isolation centres.

The officials also pointed out that several states like Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh had cancelled their respective board exams. They also stated that states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh , Rajasthan , Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa and Assam postponed the exams while Bihar and Kerala conducted the examinations as per schedule. “Considering all these factors, a decision should be taken by the government,’’ Subba Reddy said.

It might be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government declared summer holidays for the class 10 students from May 1 to 31 in the wake of second wave of COVID -19 and decided to conduct examinations from June 7. The sources said the department has already conducted two formative examinations of 50 marks each for the Class 10 students. Instructions were passed on to the officials to enrol the marks of internal exams in the next couple of days so that they can help the students in case the examinations were cancelled like the last year.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh sought the suggestions of leaders of various teachers’ unions on issues including the conduct of the examinations. The unions suggested that the examinations be conducted and wanted teachers to be treated as frontline workers for vaccination. They also wanted ex gratia for those who succumbed to the virus. “We will take all your suggestions to the government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would look into them positively,’’ Suresh assured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education Department Covid pandemic
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp