Efforts on to treat black fungus

GGH short of Amphotericin-B, Posaconazole injections and anti-fungal drugs

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration is making all-out efforts to provide the best treatment to newly reported black fungus cases coupled with the increasing Covid-19 positive cases in Prakasam district T ill now, the authorities have identified 50—32 patients are undergoing treatment and 18 are suspect cases— patients in the district.

Arrangements for their treatment has been made in Ongole (GGH- RIMS) where a special ward with 40 beds has been set up. A team of specialist doctors comprising ENT, Eye, Dental, Neurology, Cardiac and General departments will take care of of the black fungus victims’treatment. JC Chetan convened a review meeting recently and directed the medical and health department officials to make necessary arrangements for identification and treatment of the victims.

“About 32 black fungus patients are being treated in the GGH. Their health condition is stable now. As we are short of Amphotericin- B injections and other medicines, we submitted an indent for the same to the authorities and are expecting the stocks soon,” Ongole GGH superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu said on Tuesday. Each black fungus patient requires 40 to 50 Amphotericin-B injections and the the GGH has only 35 to 40 injections.

On the other hand, the hospital pharmacy is also short of medicines such as Posaconazole injections and other anti-fungal medicines. “Today we conducted investigation tests, including fungal culture, on four black fungus patients. Out of 32, 15 to 16 patients have severe eye infection symptoms. We have started the primary anti-fungal medication today. A week or two of parenteral therapy and two months of sustained medication may give results,” in-charge medical officer of black fungus treatment wing Dr Dakshina Murthy said.

GGH RMO Dr V Reddy said, “Usage of steroids during Covid-19 treatment accumulates fungi in nasal or sinus cavities. Those who don’t have immunity fall victim to black fungus. Once the infection spreads to the inner facial cavities such as the eyeballs and jaw, there is no alternative but to remove these parts.”

