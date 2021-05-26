STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nadu-Nedu phase 1 to end on June 20

On the occasion, the officials informed the minister that the supply was scheduled to start on June 1 and complete by the third week of July.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Audimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has directed the authorities concerned to complete the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu works aimed at improving the infrastructure in the government schools by June 20. Although a major portion of the works under the first phase were completed, the second phase works will be commenced only after the completion of works in the first phase, the minister clarified.

Participating in a video conference with Principal Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar on Tuesday, Suresh said that as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme, school compounds are being constructed in 557 schools in urban areas, of which 382 have been completed and the remaining 175 will be completed at the earliest. Of the total 8,038 schools under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), compounds at 3,681 locat ions are yet to be completed. He also directed the authorities to complete all the unfinished structures under the APEWIDC, Tribal and Panchayati Raj department by June 20.

Speaking on Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits, the minister discussed the possibilities of enrollment of students in schools. On the occasion, the officials informed the minister that the supply was scheduled to start on June 1 and complete by the third week of July. The officials also said that they were facing issues in transporting equipment due to the lockdown in various states. The minister directed the officials to ensure all the items in the Vidya Kanuka’ reach the State in July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadu-Nedu Audimulapu Suresh Education Minister
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp