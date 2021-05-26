Nadu-Nedu phase 1 to end on June 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has directed the authorities concerned to complete the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu works aimed at improving the infrastructure in the government schools by June 20. Although a major portion of the works under the first phase were completed, the second phase works will be commenced only after the completion of works in the first phase, the minister clarified.

Participating in a video conference with Principal Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar on Tuesday, Suresh said that as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme, school compounds are being constructed in 557 schools in urban areas, of which 382 have been completed and the remaining 175 will be completed at the earliest. Of the total 8,038 schools under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), compounds at 3,681 locat ions are yet to be completed. He also directed the authorities to complete all the unfinished structures under the APEWIDC, Tribal and Panchayati Raj department by June 20.

Speaking on Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits, the minister discussed the possibilities of enrollment of students in schools. On the occasion, the officials informed the minister that the supply was scheduled to start on June 1 and complete by the third week of July. The officials also said that they were facing issues in transporting equipment due to the lockdown in various states. The minister directed the officials to ensure all the items in the Vidya Kanuka’ reach the State in July.