States asked to stick to rule curve of reservoir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the onset of monsoon and the ensuing flood season, the Krishna Godavari Basin Organisation has directed the states through which the rivers traverse to follow the rule curves of reservoir so that flood risk in lower riparian states can be minimised. The KGBO, which is one of the regional organisations of Central Water Commission (CWC), has also asked the states to ensure interstate coordination for effective flood management.

According to information, the chief engineer of KGBO, D Ranga Reddy, held a virtual meeting with water resources officials of various states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and others on Tuesday. In the meeting, the KGBO has asked the upper riparian states, especially in Krishna basin, such as Maharashtra and Karnataka to pass information for every three hours on the status of outflows from Ujjani, Almatti and Narayanpur to the states in lower basin. Further, the organisation has also asked the states to stick to reservoir rule curve while maintaining the storage.