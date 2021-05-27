STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy wants completion of 16 crore NREGS work-days by June-end

On the construction of 16 new teaching hospitals in the State, Jagan said land has already been allocated to Pulivendula and Paderu hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday set a target of completing 16 crore work-days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS) by the end of June.

“MGNREGS works are very important especially in Covid- 19 situation. As many as 20 crore work-days were allotted to the State and a target is set to complete 16 crore work days by the end of next month. To achieve the target, every district must complete one crore work days,’’ he said and added that only 7.41 crore work-days are completed till now and directed the officials to complete one crore work days by end of June.

The Chief Minister, who held a video conference with district collectors and superintendents of police, discussed a wide-range of issues ranging from MGNREGS, YSR Urban Clinics, Housing, Spandana grievances and preparation for Kharif. On the construction of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and YSR Health Clinics, the Chief Minister said though a target was set to build all the village secretariats by June 30, only 10,929 buildings were completed. “Commemorating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy on July 8, the State government targeted to complete construction of all RBKs across the state. However, the works are still pending. Similarly, construction of 8,585 village health clinics are underway, and collectors should focus on completing them,’’ he stressed.

The Chief Minister said it has been decided to construct 9,899 buildings for Bulk Milk Chilling Units, out of which 352 are yet to get administrative clearances. On the construction of 16 new teaching hospitals in the State, Jagan said land has already been allocated to Pulivendula and Paderu hospitals. The plaques for the remaining 14 would be unveiled on May 30, he said . On the distribution of house sites, Jagan said the government has distributed a total of 28,81,962 house plots to the beneficiaries, while the issue of 3,77,122 housing plots with court cases is yet to be resolved.

Schemes in May, June

Milk collection by Amul will start in West Godavari district on May 31; Jagananna Thodu (interest free loan for small traders) on June 8; YSR Vahana Mitra on June 15; and YSR Cheyutha (assistance for women above 45 years) on June 22

