Andhra Pradesh: COVID-19 incidence in rural areas 51.7% compared to 48.3% in urban areas

During Spandana on Covid-19 held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Singhal asserted that the mortality rate in rural areas is very low.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The incidence of Covid-19 is slightly high in rural areas compared to urban areas in the State during the second wave. Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal on Wednesday put the incidence of Covid in rural areas at 51.7% compared to 48.3% in urban areas between May 16 and 22. He denied reports in a section of media that the spread of Covid in rural areas is alarming.

During Spandana on Covid-19 held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Singhal asserted that the mortality rate in rural areas is very low. “Every household in rural areas is being surveyed once in three days. Covid screening tests are being conducted for all those having symptoms like fever as a measure to combat Covid spread,’’ he said. Singhal pointed out that there is a decline in the daily Covid count in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Srikakulam, Nellore, Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

Following the surge in Covid cases in rural areas, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials have initiated several measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Apart from sensitising the rural people on precautions to be taken to keep Covid at bay, they also decided to enforce Covid Appropriate Behaviour strictly. An intensive sanitation drive has also been taken up in rural areas.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Girija Shankar said they laid emphasis on declaring more number of villages Covid- free by implementing CAB strictly. The success stories of Covid- free villages have been highlighted to motivate all sarpanches to implement the preventive measures in their villages more effectively. “We have directed Panchayat Raj officials to impose a fine ranging from `10 to `50 on non-mask wearers in villages,” he told TNIE.

Comments

