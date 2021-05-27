STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu warns YSRC of ‘payback with interest’

Naidu said that the ruling party leaders were deriving sadistic pleasure in filing fabricated cases against opposition leaders.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:30 AM

Opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu during day 4 of Assembly session in Velagapudi on Thursday.

Former Andhra CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has warned that the YSRC leaders’ atrocities will be paid back with interest in the due course of time. “I have seen many maniacs in my long political career. All of them have eventually faced the punishment. We will not let go of this government until it respects the laws of the land and the constitution,” Naidu said. Addressing an online agitation launched by the party on Wednesday resenting the arrest of former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy and his followers at Banaganapalli in Kurnool district, the TDP chief demanded that the government explain why SC, ST atrocities cases were filed against them.

Naidu said that the ruling party leaders were deriving sadistic pleasure in filing fabricated cases against opposition leaders. He accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of instigating attacks on the TDP leaders only to divert the attention of people from his regime’s “total failure” to control the spread of Covid-19. Taking a dig at the police, Naidu reminded them about what the Supreme Court said on the arrest of rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju. The Chief Minister should feel ashamed as the Apex Court refused to include the State government and the APCID as respondents in the case, he said and cautioned that the police should be prepared for serious consequences if they continue to dance to the tunes of Jagan.

