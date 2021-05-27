STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 caseload comes down to 1.9 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 18,285 new infections emerged from over 91,000 samples tested in the 24- hour period.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

People wait for the second dose vaccine at Grama Sachivalayam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

People wait for the second dose vaccine at Grama Sachivalayam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With recoveries more than the new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, the caseload has further come down to 1.92 lakh in the state. The fatalities too came down to less than 100 for the first time in the past few days.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 18,285 new infections emerged from over 91,000 samples tested in the 24- hour period.

The total number of samples tested so far in the state went past 1.88 crore. Once again, East Godavari district reported the highest number of 3,296 new cases and it is the only district that reported more than 2,000 cases.

Nine districts reported more than 1,000 cases while three districts reported new cases in triple digits with Vizianagaram reporting the lowest of 639 new cases. With the fresh spike in cases, the overall cases in Chittoor district went past 1.80 lakh while Kadapa tally crossed 91,000.

Similarly, Prakasam district tally crossed 1.03 lakh and Vizianagaram overall cases 72,000. Vizianagaram has the lowest cases reported so far in the state while East Godavari is leading the table with more than 2.14 lakh cases.

The total number of cases in the state stand at more than 16.27 lakh. Meanwhile, the recoveries stood at over 24,000 taking the overall tally to more than 14.24 lakh.

East Godavari district has the highest of 33,598 active cases while Kadapa has the lowest, 5,672.

The fatalities stood at 99, taking the overall toll to 10,427. Chittoor reported the highest fatalities of 15 followed by 14 in West Godavari, nine in Vizianagaram, eight each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam, and Visakhapatnam, six in Kurnool, and five each in Guntur, Krishna, and Srikakulam. No fatality was reported in Kadapa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp