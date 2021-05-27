COVID-19 caseload comes down to 1.9 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With recoveries more than the new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, the caseload has further come down to 1.92 lakh in the state. The fatalities too came down to less than 100 for the first time in the past few days.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 18,285 new infections emerged from over 91,000 samples tested in the 24- hour period.

The total number of samples tested so far in the state went past 1.88 crore. Once again, East Godavari district reported the highest number of 3,296 new cases and it is the only district that reported more than 2,000 cases.

Nine districts reported more than 1,000 cases while three districts reported new cases in triple digits with Vizianagaram reporting the lowest of 639 new cases. With the fresh spike in cases, the overall cases in Chittoor district went past 1.80 lakh while Kadapa tally crossed 91,000.

Similarly, Prakasam district tally crossed 1.03 lakh and Vizianagaram overall cases 72,000. Vizianagaram has the lowest cases reported so far in the state while East Godavari is leading the table with more than 2.14 lakh cases.

The total number of cases in the state stand at more than 16.27 lakh. Meanwhile, the recoveries stood at over 24,000 taking the overall tally to more than 14.24 lakh.

East Godavari district has the highest of 33,598 active cases while Kadapa has the lowest, 5,672.

The fatalities stood at 99, taking the overall toll to 10,427. Chittoor reported the highest fatalities of 15 followed by 14 in West Godavari, nine in Vizianagaram, eight each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam, and Visakhapatnam, six in Kurnool, and five each in Guntur, Krishna, and Srikakulam. No fatality was reported in Kadapa.