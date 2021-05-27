STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Proposal for Rs 100 crore bridge over river Penna in Andhra Pradesh

Although a proposal was earlier sent for a four-lane bridge, it is learnt that the government has submitted the file for a two-lane structure.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Collapsed bridge over river Penna (File Photo |EPS)

Collapsed bridge over river Penna (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has submitted a proposal for the construction of a new bridge across River Penna as the existing one has become old and is not meeting the growing vehicular needs of Nellore.

Although a proposal was earlier sent for a four-lane bridge, it is learnt that the government has submitted the file for a two-lane structure. According to Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar’s office, the new project is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore.

The cost includes construction of the two-lane bridge and rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R), the minister’s office said.

“Upon the direction of the minister, the local administration has done a survey and submitted a comprehensive report to the Centre. The existing structure is 71 years old and it has been under regular repair and maintenance, and the congestion has been making heavy vehicular movement difficult. The new bridge will address the traffic issues,” the statement said.

According to the officials, the works will be taken up after getting clearance from the Centre. The plan is to take up the work in this financial year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
river penna Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp