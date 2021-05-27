Proposal for Rs 100 crore bridge over river Penna in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has submitted a proposal for the construction of a new bridge across River Penna as the existing one has become old and is not meeting the growing vehicular needs of Nellore.

Although a proposal was earlier sent for a four-lane bridge, it is learnt that the government has submitted the file for a two-lane structure. According to Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar’s office, the new project is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore.

The cost includes construction of the two-lane bridge and rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R), the minister’s office said.

“Upon the direction of the minister, the local administration has done a survey and submitted a comprehensive report to the Centre. The existing structure is 71 years old and it has been under regular repair and maintenance, and the congestion has been making heavy vehicular movement difficult. The new bridge will address the traffic issues,” the statement said.

According to the officials, the works will be taken up after getting clearance from the Centre. The plan is to take up the work in this financial year.