Rebel YSRC MP Raghu Rama Krishnam RajuRaju admitted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment

Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was arrested by the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on sedition charges.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was discharged from Army Hospital at Secunderabad in Telangana State on Wednesday. He left for New Delhi where he got admitted at the AIIMS for further treatment.

Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was arrested by the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on sedition charges. The MP alleged that he was tortured under police custody following which the High Court constituted a medical board at the Guntur Government General Hospital which submitted its report to the High Court.

On the directions of the CID court, Raju was shifted to prison in Guntur on May 16 after which the MP moved the Supreme Court for bail. The Supreme Court referred the MP to Army Hospital and granted bail with conditions. With the Supreme Court giving 10 days’ for the MP to submit sureties with the CID court, Raju left for Delhi soon after he was discharged.

