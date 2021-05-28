Andhra govt identifies 34 children orphaned by Covid-19 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has identified 34 children who were orphaned after their parents died of Covid. The development came in a week of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to such children in the form of fixed deposits. The scheme is applicable for the children below the age of 18 and whose families are below the poverty line.

By making a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh per child, the government seeks to help the children as they will get a monthly interest of Rs 5,000 (approximately) for sustenance, and the fixed deposits will be a security for their future. After attaining the age of 25, the deposit amount of Rs 10 lakh can be redeemed.Following the directions of the state government, the Medical and Health department issued guidelines for the implementation of the scheme.