Andhra Pradesh logs 16,167 COVID-19 infections, 21,000 recoveries, 104 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the trend, Andhra Pradesh reported more recoveries than new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am bringing down the active caseload further to 1.86 lakh. The state saw 21,385 people recovering against 16,167 others testing positive.

According to the latest media bulletin, over 84,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours, after which the overall samples tests stood at 1.89 crore. Chittoor district saw a spike of nearly 3,000 infections taking its overall tally past 1.83 lakh; East Godavari, which reported another 2,325 cases, now has a caseload of 2.16 lakh, the highest in the state, district-wise.

The growth in six other districts was less than 1,000 each even as Vizianagaram saw the lowest surge of 562 Covid cases. With the fresh spike in cases, the aggregate in Kadapa crossed 92,000, and 85,000 in Krishna district.

With the fresh recoveries, the overall figure in the state stood at 14.46 lakh (as on Thursday). East Godavari district has the highest of 32,000-odd active cases--the numbers came down marginally from around 33,500 on Wednesday. Kadapa has the lowest of 5,459 active cases.

Against 99 fatalities in the 24 hours till Wednesday 9 am, the state reported 104 new deaths—14 of them were in Chittoor, 13 in West Godavari, 11 in Visakhapatnam, nine each in Anantapur and Nellore, eight each in Guntur and Vizianagaram, seven in Prakasam, six each in East Godavari, Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam and one in Kadapa. The overall fatalities in Viskahapatnam and West Godavari have crossed 900.