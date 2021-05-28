Chandrababu Naidu slams ‘dictatorial tendencies’ of YSRC govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day Mahanadu, the TDP’s annual conclave, commenced on Thursday. On the first day, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu blamed the ruling YSRC leaders, the police and the official machinery for “stifling the voice” of all sections of people. The State was so intolerant and panicky that it was filing false cases and making house arrests when the TDP leaders were going to check the facilities being offered at the Covid centres, he alleged.

Condemning the government’s “dictatorial tendencies”, Naidu deplored that not just the TDP leaders, all other dissenting voices and common public were facing the same sort of suppression. The YSRC Sarvepalli MLA personally made Anandandaiah to begin administration of his Covid eye drops in Nellore district. Immediately afterwards, the distribution of the herbal medicine was stopped. “Anandaiah was taken into custody and nobody knows where he is right now,” Naidu claimed.Naidu deplored that there was no transparency and openness in the functioning of the State government.

Asserting that the TDP was built on the strong foundations of Telugu identity and culture as NTR enhanced the self-respect of the Telugu speaking people all over, Naidu said that the party would be identified with Telugu pride and glory all around the world. The Telugus have spread all corners of the world and the TDP opened a new chapter in their history, he claimed.

Naidu asked how a sedition case could be filed against a member of the Lok Sabha like Raghurama Raju. Moreover, he was beaten up in custody. This indicated the lowest levels to which democracy has declined in AP. As a responsible opposition, the TDP would continue to fight against these atrocities. The police and the government, who were violating the laws, are answerable to the people, he said.Expressing concern over the State’s future, Naidu described Jagan as a Chief Minister without foresight and concern for the lives of the people.

Resolution against govt

Leaders of the TDP, in a resolution passed’, came down heavily on the YSRC government for ‘failing’ to come to the rescue of the people in a time of extreme threat from the Covid pandemic