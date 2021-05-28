Home Minister opens Covid-19 Care Centre at Calvary Temple in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All measures are being taken by the State government to contain the spread of the virus, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said. She inaugurated a Covid-19 Care Centre set up at Calvary Temple in Namburu on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she applauded the efforts of Br Satish Kumar for providing medicines, food, and oxygen free of cost to the Covid-19 patients. Such acts of generosity/kindness should be commended, Sucharitha said.

The minister also said that the Covid-19 cases are increasing due to the negligence of some people who are acting irresponsibly and violating partial curfew restrictions. The minister also appealed to the people to strictly follow the Covid-19 regulations and take all precautions against the virus.

On the occasion, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said that the people should not discriminate against the Covid-19 patients, but motivate them to recover soon.MLAs Kilari Rosaiah, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Calvary Temple founder Dr Sathish Kumar were also present at the event.