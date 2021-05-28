Krishna administration sets up information centres in city

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration has arranged information centres to provide information for family members and relatives of patients undergoing Covid-19 treatment in government hospitals across the district, Covid-19 nodal officer L Siva Shankar said on Thursday. The patient’s family members and relatives can contact the following telephone numbers for more information, he said .
State Covid-19 Hospital
0866-2458789, 2953132
Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna
Avutupalli- 73836399429
Area Hospital, Gudivada 8674245040
CHC, Tiruvuru 9381952660
CHC, Vuyyuru 7207565980,
08676-232220
District Hospital, Machilipatnam
08672-222302
Area Hospital, Nuzvid 08656-236132
