Krishna administration sets up information centres in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration has arranged information centres to provide information for family members and relatives of patients undergoing Covid-19 treatment in government hospitals across the district, Covid-19 nodal officer L Siva Shankar said on Thursday. The patient’s family members and relatives can contact the following telephone numbers for more information, he said .



State Covid-19 Hospital

0866-2458789, 2953132

Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna

Avutupalli- 73836399429

Area Hospital, Gudivada 8674245040

CHC, Tiruvuru 9381952660

CHC, Vuyyuru 7207565980,

08676-232220

District Hospital, Machilipatnam

08672-222302

Area Hospital, Nuzvid 08656-236132