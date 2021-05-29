Decision on herbal medicine likely on Monday

By Express News Service

NELLORE: AYUSH chief Ramulu has said an official decision on the distribution of herbal concoction prepared by Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam village in Nellore, was expected on Monday. Addressing the media in Tadepalli on Friday, he said, “The high court hearing on distribution of Anandaiah’s medicine is on Monday. The final lab report on the medicines is expected to come on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time in Krishnapatnam village when herbal concoction maker Bonigi Anandaiah reached his house after a few days on Friday. As the news of police reportedly trying to relocate him for security reasons spread, his relatives and locals rushed to the site. Addressing the villagers, Anandaiah said he was not being moved, and thanked them for showing support to him. He also released a video in which he said he has halted distributing his medicines.