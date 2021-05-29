‘Ensure zero virus cases by end of June’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Appropriate care should be taken to ensure that zero Covid-19 cases are recorded by June-end. For this to happen, every official in the district administration should perform his or her Covid-19 duties properly and in a transparent manner, District Covid-19 Special Officer Usharani said.

She said everyone should follow Covid-19 safety protocol, get vaccinated as early as possible, take care of one’s hygiene and admit Covid-19 positive patients in CCCs or Covid-19 hospitals through 104 call centres.

She held a review meeting with the officials on the Covid-19 situation in the district here on Friday. Addressing the officials, she said that the corona positive cases are gradually decreasing in the district and instructed the police to enforce the partial curfew restrictions strictly.