State sees 14,429 cases, 103 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of recoveries were more than fresh infections of Covid-19 in State for second consecutive day on Friday. The State recorded 14,429 new cases against 20,746 recoveries in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, a total 84,502 samples were tested, which was marginally more than the samples tested on previous day. The total number of samples tested till date reached 1,90,09,047.

With the addition of the new infections, the total caseload in the State increased to 16,57,986. The virus claimed 103 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 10,634.The active cases decreased to 1,80,362 from 1,86,782 on the previous day. The recoveries jumped to 14,66,990.

Chittoor district with 2,291 cases reported the highest number of fresh infections followed by East Godavari with 2,022 cases. Only these two districts reported more than 2,000 cases. Anantapur district with 1,192 cases, Visakhapatnam with 1,145 new cases, Krishna district with 1,092 cases and Kurnool with 1,034 cases reported more than 1,000 cases each.

Rest of the districts reported less than 1,000 cases.Among the 103 deaths, fifteen each were reported in Chittoor and West Godavari districts, 10 deaths were reported in Visakhapatnam. Nellore district reported nine deaths.

Anantapur, East Godavari and Krishna districts reported eight deaths each, Guntur, Vizianagaram districts reported seven deaths each, Srikakulam district reported six deaths, Kadapa and Kurnool districts reported four deaths each and Prakasam district reported two deaths.