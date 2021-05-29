TDP to extend issue-based support to central govt, passes resolution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the principal opposition in Andhra Pradesh, passed a political resolution at its ‘Mahanadu’ conclave on Friday to extend issue-based support to the Centre. The TDP said as a national political party, it was conscious of its responsibility to think about the problems of the people all over the country. Depending on the issue under question, the TDP would give its response.

In the past, it had opposed the three farm laws introduced by the Centre. On the final day of the twoday Mahanadu, the TDP also decided to adopt a strategy to make coordinated and cooperative efforts with like-minded opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh. This would be aimed at effectively taking forward the ongoing struggle against the “atrocious and ruinous policies” of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.

The TDP also resolved to adopt an aggressive policy to counter the ‘disruptive’ governance of the YSRC. Delivering his valedictory address, TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said their resolution had also proposed proactive steps against the unlawful activities by some police officials who were implementing the vendetta agenda of Jagan.

He said the YSRC regime had failed on all fronts and totally neglected the overall well-being of the people of the state. Over 17 resolutions were passed in the conclave. Nine of them pertained to Andhra Pradesh and another five on Telangana.

Party demands Bharat Ratna for NTR

On the final day of Mahanadu, the TDP unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on NT Rama Rao. Paying rich tributes to NTR on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the Centre to recognise NTR’s outstanding contributions.