STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unemployed youngsters turn to poaching to make a living

Unemp loyed due to Covid- 19, many youngsters who did menial jobs have turned to poaching of wild animals, and sell the meat in the open market to make a living.

Published: 29th May 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Antipoaching operation (Images used for representational purpose only)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Unemp loyed due to Covid- 19, many youngsters who did menial jobs have turned to poaching of wild animals, and sell the meat in the open market to make a living. The hunting of spotted deers and sambars near Chittoor villages that border forests has seen an exponential rise due to high demand of the meat. There are 360 villages in the district that border forest areas and fall under Palamaner, Kuppam, Punganur, Chandragiri and Puthalapattu segments.

The district has a forest cover of 15,151 sq kms, and a majority of the wildlife is found in Seshachalam and Koundinya forests. The Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary is spread from Bangarupalyam to Palamaner and Kuppam, and also borders Karnataka. According to official reports, the forests are home to 80 elephants, over 7,000 deers of different species, bears, and peacock. From almost no hunting last year due to the lockdown and strict vigil, the situation has, however, seen a turnaround as the state reels under the second wave of Covid. “Jobless youths from villages close to the forests choose nighttime and crude explosives for hunting. They receive orders on phone and payments online. One kg of spotted deer meat is sold for Rs 350, and the same quantity of wild boar meat for Rs 300,” said K.Raju, a resident of Bangarupalyam mandal.

Many youngsters in Chittoor district who did menial jobs in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were forced to return home after the states announced lockdown. While some themselves hunt, others assist the local hunters. Even instances of the locals setting their dogs free upon spotting deers and small animals near the villages has also increased. While smaller preys are killed on the spot, the larger and injured ones are later hunted down. After the issue was brought to the notice of Chittoor West DFO Ravi Shankar, he said officials concerned will be instructed to keep a vigil on the hunters’ movement in the forest areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid- 19 poaching meat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp