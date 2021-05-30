20-hour curfew in Chittoor from June 1 to 15 to combat Covid

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district is set to go under 20-hour curfew between 10 am and 6 am for 15 days from June 1 to contain the spread of Covid-19. Though partial curfew has been in force from May 5, there is no let-up in fresh cases in the district. Hence, the district administration has decided to reduce curfew relaxation hours further to 6 to 10 am from 6 am to 12 noon.

The State government is also likely to extend the partial curfew for two more weeks from June 1 to bring the Covid-19 situation totally under control. A decision in this regard is likely to be taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. It is, however, to be seen whether the relaxation time will be extended or not.

The Chittoor District Covid-19 Task Force meeting, which was held in Tirupati on Saturday, took stock of the situation. Though the daily count in several districts of the State has come down, Chittoor, East and West Godavari are still reporting more number of fresh infections. Hence, the Task Force decided to extend partial curfew for 15 more days from June 1.

“The entire district will be under 20-hour curfew between 10 am and 6 am for 15 days from June 1 as a measure to combat the spread of Covid,” Chittoor District In-charge Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy announced after the Task Force meeting. He said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus from neighbouring States as Chittoor shares borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Testing ramped up as cases surge

“Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which are reporting more number of coronavirus cases, have imposed lockdown. Hence, migrant workers are returning to their hometowns in Chittoor, which is one of the reasons for the high daily Covid count,” Goutham Reddy said, directing police to enforce the 20-hour curfew in the district strictly.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy directed officials to step up surveillance at border checkposts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Chittoor district. “We have increased the curfew hours based on the Covid situation in Chittoor. People should stay at home from 10 am to 6 am strictly adhering to curfew timings. People and traders should cooperate with the district administration in its efforts to contain the spread of Covid,’’ the Panchayat Raj Minister said.

Chittoor MP N Redappa informed that medical services have been extended to the western parts of the district to provide effective treatment to Covid patients.Collector M Hari Narayanan informed that they have increased the number of Covid Care Centres in the district from 10 to 24 keeping in view the rise in fresh infections.

An oxygen war room has been set up in Tirupati to monitor the demand and supply of oxygen to Covid hospitals in the district. The Centre has sanctioned an oxygen plant for Madanapalle. Now, oxygen is being supplied to hospitals from three filling stations, the Collector said.