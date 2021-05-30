STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active caseload 1.73 lakh after 20,000 more recover in Andhra Pradesh

Daily Covid-19 recoveries in the state stood higher than infections recorded in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am bringing down the active cases to 1.73 lakh.

A newly-installed oxygen generating plant in use at SVIMS’ Padmavathi Covid Hospital in Tirupati on Saturday. (Photo I EPS/Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Daily Covid-19 recoveries in the state stood higher than infections recorded in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am bringing down the active cases to 1.73 lakh. With 104 more deaths, the toll rose to 10,738.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 13,756 infections emerged from 79,000-odd samples tested in the period taking the overall cases to 16.71 lakh. East Godavari, once again, reported the highest one-day surge of 2,301 new infections followed by 2,155 in Chittoor even as the lowest spike of 397 new cases were reported in Vizianagaram district.

With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative tally in East Godavari district went past 2.21 lakh, the highest among any other district in the state. The district also has the highest active cases of more than 31,000. The overall caseload in Guntur shot past 1.48 lakh; while Krishna district’s tally crossed 87,000. Similarly, the cumulative cases in Visakhapatnam stood at more than 1.35 lakh, 1.08 lakh in Srikakulam and 1.17 lakh in Prakasam. Only five of the 13 districts reported more than 1,000 cases while the remaining eight saw cases in three digits. 

With more than 20,000 recoveries, the total recoveries have now gone past 14.87 lakh. Out of 104 fatalities, East Godavari reported the highest of 20 deaths, followed by Chittoor (13), Visakhapatnam (10), Anantapur and West Godavari (nine each), Guntur and Krishna (eight each), Kurnool (7), Nellore and Vizianagaram (eight each), Srikakulam (5), Kadapa (2) and Prakasam (1). Chittoor has the highest fatalities of 1,267 while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 546 deaths so far.

