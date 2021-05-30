STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Paediatric Covid Task Force to advise govt on ‘third wave’

The Andhra Pradesh Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force Committee has been constituted to advise the State government on the pandemic.

Published: 30th May 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Asha workers along with health secretary conducting door-to-door fever survey in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force Committee has been constituted to advise the State government on the pandemic. It has been asked to prepare treatment and other protocols and conduct extensive training programmes to medical and nursing staff.

The committee will be headed by Dr B Chandrasekhar Reddy, Chairman of APMSIDC. Dr V Vinod Kumar,  Project Director, APHSSP, is its member convener. Dr M Raghavendra Rao, Dr Sai Lakshmi, founder of EKAM Foundation, Dr Arun Babu, Associate Professor, AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Sardara Sultana, Associate Professor, GMC Anantapur, Dr T Chandra Sekhara Reddy and Dr Raghu Vamsi Chaitra are its members. It will meet frequently as the situation demands and submit a preliminary report to the government in a week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp