AP Paediatric Covid Task Force to advise govt on ‘third wave’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force Committee has been constituted to advise the State government on the pandemic. It has been asked to prepare treatment and other protocols and conduct extensive training programmes to medical and nursing staff.

The committee will be headed by Dr B Chandrasekhar Reddy, Chairman of APMSIDC. Dr V Vinod Kumar, Project Director, APHSSP, is its member convener. Dr M Raghavendra Rao, Dr Sai Lakshmi, founder of EKAM Foundation, Dr Arun Babu, Associate Professor, AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Sardara Sultana, Associate Professor, GMC Anantapur, Dr T Chandra Sekhara Reddy and Dr Raghu Vamsi Chaitra are its members. It will meet frequently as the situation demands and submit a preliminary report to the government in a week.