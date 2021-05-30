Diamonds worth Rs 2.4 cr found in Kurnool village

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Within a span of 48 hours, three ‘diamond hunters’ have struck it rich by stumbling upon precious stones at Jonnagiri village in Tuggali mandal, which reportedly fetched them Rs 2.4 crore. People from Kurnool as well as from neighbouring Kadapa, Anantapur and Prakasam districts in the State and also from Karnataka descend on Jonnagiri, Tuggali, Maddikera, Pagidirayi, Peravali, Mahanandi and Mahadevapuram in search of diamonds before the commencement of monsoon every year. According to a belief, diamonds surface in the region with the first rains of the season washing away the top layer of soil.

Generally, the hunt for diamonds starts in June. As Kurnool received rain a few days ago under the influence of Cyclone Yaas, the hunt for diamonds began in May itself this season. The first among the hunters to get lucky are a driver and two farm workers.

Jonnagiri Sub-Inspector Suresh said Kasim, a driver from Chinnagiri, had chanced upon a diamond while hunting for precious stones in a farm land at Jonnagiri two days ago. The entire operation is normally a secret, he said, adding that those who find the precious stones are not aware of their real value. Kasim has no knowledge of the exact value of the diamond he found.

It is learnt that the diamond fetched him Rs 1.2 crore Two agriculture labourers had also chanced upon diamonds on Friday and Saturday. They reportedly sold the diamonds for Rs 70 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.Locals said the hunt for diamonds came down last year due to the nationwide lockdown and there may not be more diamond hunters this year also due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.