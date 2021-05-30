Five booked for data theft

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police registered a case against five employees of Sri Chaitanya intermediate college in Punadipadu village on Saturday.According to Kankipadu CI Dasari Kasi Viswanath, they received a complaint from college executive AGM M Murali Krishna alleging that the accused committed data and software theft worth `100 crore.The database included student and curriculum information and study material. The accused reportedly used the data to float another academy in Penamaluru.