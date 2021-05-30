STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jumbo RINL Covid care facility set for launch

The cots required for the covid care centre are manufactured inside the works division of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The RINL has proposed to establish a 1000-bed covid care centre facility when a large number of people were gasping for breath and in search of the beds.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will virtually inaugurate the jumbo Covid care facility set up by RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, at Ukkunagaram on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste and state ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao will also attend the virtual inauguration of the facility.

The RINL has proposed to establish a 1000-bed covid care centre facility when a large number of people were gasping for breath and in search of the beds. As part of the first phase, 200 beds are being set up at Gurajada Kalakshetram and 100 more at the VSP hostel.

The cots required for the covid care centre are manufactured inside the works division of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Arrangements have been made for continuous supply of oxygen near the beds for the Covid patient. In a phased manner, various community halls and public halls/spaces will be converted into hospital wards for treatment of Covid patients.

Meanwhile, the district officials visited the Covid Care Centre at Ukkunagaram on Thursday and extended support for the operationalisation of the facility. The RINL has also come to the rescue of people by supplying liquid medical oxygen. Five units of oxygen making plants at its air separation section are in full operation and dispatching cryogenic tankers with liquid medical oxygen to meet the needs of Covid patients across the country. Efforts are being made to commission the two new plants under arbitration after negotiations with a French agency.

