Naidu’s ‘desperate stunt’ to work with saffron party won’t work: BJP leader

Deodhar, on Saturday, alleged that Naidu backstabbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi like he deceived TDP founder and former CM Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao.

Published: 30th May 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling out any possibility of working with the TDP in the future, BJP national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar termed the TDP’s resolution in Mahanadu to support the Centre a “desperate stunt” by N Chandrababu Naidu to save his party. He added the BJP and the Jana Sena will continue to fight the YSRC and the TDP.

Deodhar, on Saturday, alleged that Naidu backstabbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi like he deceived TDP founder and former CM Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. “Naidu backstabbed PM Narendra Modi like he backstabbed late NTR. He miscalculated and miserably failed. His cunning claim to work with BJP in 2024 is to salvage TDP by keeping his flock together.

In Mahanadu, Chandrababu Naidu repeated his desperate stunt to show that TDP will align with BJP in 2024. BJP won’t oblige Naidu and will fight both YSRC and TDP,” he said. He further added that BJP and Jana Sena under the leadership of Somu Veerraju and Pawan Kalyan would emerge as an alternative to corrupt and family politics of YS Jagan and Naidu. 

Other BJP leaders including state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also slammed Naidu. “Naidu’s tactics won’t work. We already have a trustworthy partner in Jana Sena. United we will fight elections under the guidance of Narendra Modi,” he tweeted.

