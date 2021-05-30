STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uproar over Anandaiah’s sudden disappearance

Police have shifted Ayurvedic practitioner to a safe location as thousands are troubling him for the Covid medicine

Published: 30th May 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  Residents of Krishnapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, are tense over the sudden disappearance of Bonigi Anandaiah from his home in Krishnapatnam village since early Saturday. It may be noted that Anandaiah reached home on Friday and villagers vehemently opposed the police action to shift him again on Friday evening. They relented after Anandaiah said he was not going anywhere and that he would commence preparing the medicine once the State government gave the green signal.

He left home around 5 am on Saturday under the police protection to an undisclosed location much to the surprise of locals. MLC and TDP district unit president Beeda Ravichandra demanded the police to release Anandaiah from their clutches and allow him to return home. Ravichandra alleged that YSRC l eade r s conf ine d Anandaiah under the excuse of security and forced him to produce medicine for thousands of their men.

“Why did you confine him again when he returned home on Friday? Who gave you the authority to take him away when he has the right to stay with his family? What are you planning to do with him?” the MLC questioned. He alleged that the police, who remained as silent spectators as the villagers retaliated against their move to shift Anandaiah on Friday night, have taken him away before dawn on Saturday.

The senior TDP leader demanded the government to provide security without affecting his freedom and speed up permission to resume production of his medicine. Meanwhile, Nellore Rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy said, “Anandaiah is in a safe location. He has been shifted from his home because thousands of people are pressurising him to prepare the medicine.” On the other hand, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy informed that the government has not received any report from the Department of Ayush. “The government will take a decision on the medicine based on the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonigi Anandaiah
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp