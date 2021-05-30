Uproar over Anandaiah’s sudden disappearance

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Residents of Krishnapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, are tense over the sudden disappearance of Bonigi Anandaiah from his home in Krishnapatnam village since early Saturday. It may be noted that Anandaiah reached home on Friday and villagers vehemently opposed the police action to shift him again on Friday evening. They relented after Anandaiah said he was not going anywhere and that he would commence preparing the medicine once the State government gave the green signal.

He left home around 5 am on Saturday under the police protection to an undisclosed location much to the surprise of locals. MLC and TDP district unit president Beeda Ravichandra demanded the police to release Anandaiah from their clutches and allow him to return home. Ravichandra alleged that YSRC l eade r s conf ine d Anandaiah under the excuse of security and forced him to produce medicine for thousands of their men.

“Why did you confine him again when he returned home on Friday? Who gave you the authority to take him away when he has the right to stay with his family? What are you planning to do with him?” the MLC questioned. He alleged that the police, who remained as silent spectators as the villagers retaliated against their move to shift Anandaiah on Friday night, have taken him away before dawn on Saturday.

The senior TDP leader demanded the government to provide security without affecting his freedom and speed up permission to resume production of his medicine. Meanwhile, Nellore Rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy said, “Anandaiah is in a safe location. He has been shifted from his home because thousands of people are pressurising him to prepare the medicine.” On the other hand, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy informed that the government has not received any report from the Department of Ayush. “The government will take a decision on the medicine based on the Covid-19 situation,” he said.