YSRC consolidates position after consecutive wins in Andhra Pradesh

The YSRC, which will complete two years of forming the government on Sunday, has consolidated its position by winning the gram panchayat and urban local body elections hands down.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC, which will complete two years of forming the government on Sunday, has consolidated its position by winning the gram panchayat and urban local body elections hands down. The icing on the cake was the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment, which the party retained with a thumping majority. With a plethora of schemes focussing on the development of SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women, the ruling party has managed to keep its popularity among the masses intact. 

The YSRC came to power riding high on anti-incumbency and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 3,648 kilometre ‘padayatra’ gave the right push to capitalise the factor that saw the party romp home with a splendid majority. The YSRC bagged 151 of the 175 Assembly seats, leaving TDP to just 23 while Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena could manage a solitary seat.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance faced the first test in the form of elections to gram panchayats, and then the urban local bodies. In both of them, it came out with flying colours. Next to follow was the bypoll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat where the result was the same.

High on confidence, the YSRC, according to sources, is gearing up for the next elections too. The party is likely to make TDP MLAs, who had supported the ruling party, resign and get them elected in the next elections. Four MLAs —Maddali Giri, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Karanam Balaram—had supported the YSRC, and after meeting Jagan Mohan Reddy they have distanced themselves from their parent party. 

The sources also said the party has picked up a leader from Narasapur Lok Sabha constituency after its MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership.The party is riding high on the welfare schemes launched in the two years of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. Almost all the sections were given due share in the welfare schemes. “The welfare schemes were implemented for every beneficiary irrespective of their caste, religion and party affiliation, and even the people who did not vote for us also benefitted from the schemes. Good governance of the chief minister has made opposition parties weak in the state leading to the party winning panchayat and municipal elections with a thumping majority,’’ spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said.

The CM has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto in just two years, he added. 
The YSRC, however, had to face some setbacks in the form of legal hurdles. The courts have struck down several decisions of the government, while some others are still being heard. The decision to have three capitals, and introduction of English medium of education in schools are some of those that are yet to clear the legal hurdles.

The alleged attacks on temples, SCs and political opponents have raised much dust but the party seems to have come clean out of the controversies going by the mandate of the electorate in the panchayat and municipal polls. 

