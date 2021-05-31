STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP’s medical ecosystem will benefit nation: Min

Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has said Sri City Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh will soon become a major cryogenic tanker manufacturing hub.

Published: 31st May 2021

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has said Sri City Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh will soon become a major cryogenic tanker manufacturing hub.Speaking after virtually inaugurating a jumbo Covid care facility set up by RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, at Ukkunagaram on Sunday,  he said AP is leading from the front with regard to medical services, oxygen supply and logistic mechanism that will be beneficial to the entire nation. “The mega medical ecosystem to be launched by AP will also serve the entire country,’’ he said. 

As part of its proposal to set up a 1,000-bed Covid care facility, the one at Ukkunagaram Township has come up with 300 oxygen beds in the first phase, including 100 beds at Trainees Hostel-1 and 200 beds at Gurajada Kalakshetram. The Covid wards set up in the Kalakshetram complex are equipped with centralised AC and oxygen supply, including 300 cylinders for backup, 20 O2 concentrators.Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, said he knew that at least 10 districts in his State depend on Vizag for their medical needs. “I am sure that the mega medical ecosystem to be developed in AP will reduce the burden on the health sector in other parts of the country as well,’’ he said. 

Stating that true cooperative federalism was reflected when the first oxygen express was flagged off from RINL to Maharashtra at a time when AP was facing shortage of O2 in April, Pradhan announced that oxygen production at RINL will be increased by 100 MT a day by commissioning two new plants. Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing two years in office in his second term, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for completing two years in office in his first term, Pradhan said the two year period was a challenging one due to Covid-19. Stating that the Centre is coming up with a strategy to vaccinate all people, the Union Minister said the Centre and States and the corporate sector should work with coordination for its successful implementation. 

“The RINL, as part of its corporate social responsibility, should procure vaccine from the market to give it to the State government to meet its requirements to some extent,” he said.He thanked the AP government for extending all support to the RINL in setting up the mega Covid care facility with all modern amenities.
RINL CMD PK Rath thanked the AP government and Ministry of Steel for all the support they provided in starting the phase-1 of 1,000-bed Covid care facility. 

