Recoveries go past 15L as discharges continue to outnumber new infections

The bulletin by the State Command Control Room said the state has tested over 1.91 crore sample tests in total, including 84,232 in the 24 hours. 

Published: 31st May 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The overall Covid-19 recoveries in the state shot past 15 lakh on Sunday, resulting in a drop in the number of active cases as fresh positives too continued their downward slide for more than a week now.In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 21,133 Covid-19 patients recovered and 94 others succumbed while 13,400 new cases were reported, a health bulletin said. The gross positives went up to 16,85,142 and the recoveries to 15,08,515.The bulletin by the State Command Control Room said the state has tested over 1.91 crore sample tests in total, including 84,232 in the 24 hours. 

East Godavari continued to report the most number of new infections. With the fresh single-day surge of 2,598 cases, its overall caseload crossed 2.23 lakh, the highest in the state. Chittoor, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam also reported a growth of over 1,000 infections; the remaining nine districts recorded new cases in triple digits with the lowest of 362 in Vizianagaram, which also has the lowest of a little over 74,000 aggregate.East Godavari also has the most number of active cases (over 31,000), followed by Chittoor and Prakasam; the lowest of 4,849 active cases are in Anantapur.

Fatalities, which had been crossing 100 mark daily, also witnessed a downward trend. The state reported 94 new deaths, taking the total to 10,832. Out of 94, Chittoor reported the highest of 14 fatalities followed by nine each in Prakasam and West Godavari, eight each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Viskahapatnam, six each in Krishna and Vizianagaram, five each in Kurnool and Nellore, and four each in Guntur and Kadapa.

