Rs 1.31 lakh cr transferred to beneficiaries in two years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the last two years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, Rs 95,528.50 crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of 6.53 crore beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes. Through non-DBT (direct benefit transfer), a total of 2.36 crore people benefited by Rs 36,197.05 crore. Under both DBT and non-DBT platforms, a total of Rs 1,31,725.55 crore was given to as many as 8,89,18,040 beneficiaries in the two years. The numbers speak for themselves: the government’s top priority is the people’s welfare. Not one section was left out as is evident from the quantum of amounts directly and indirectly given to the beneficiaries.

Social justice was clearly evident in the distribution of welfare schemes as attested by the statistics of the number of people from different sections benefiting from these schemes, and the amount spent for the purpose. Under DBT schemes, Rs 46,405.81 crore and Rs 15,304.57 crore were transferred to the bank accounts of 3,31,06,715 BCs and 1,06,14,972 SCs, respectively; under non-DBT schemes, as many as 1,21,52,552 BCs and 47,67,751 SCs benefited by Rs 19,346.39 crore and Rs 7,155.01 crore, respectively.

Similarly, 29,71,144 STs benefited by Rs 4,915.86 crore under DBT programmes, and 17,11,117 benefited by Rs 1,730.93 crore under non-DBT schemes. In case of minorities, 19,88,961 of them benefited by Rs 3,374.23 crore under DBT, and 6,17,808 benefited by Rs 2,635.14 crore under non-DBT schemes. As many as 30,85,472 Kapus benefited by Rs 7,368.20 crore under DBT and 3,96,880 benefited by Rs 2,304.05 crore under non-DBT programmes. In case of EBCs, 1,49,21,396 benefited by Rs 18,246.83 crore under DBT and 39,70,042 by Rs 3,025.53 crore under non-DBT schemes.

Several families in the state benefited from different welfare schemes and secured much needed impetus to improve their living standards. If the welfare schemes implemented in the last two years are taken into consideration, one common link can be found that a majority of the beneficiaries of different schemes are women.The Chief Minister has time and again said, the state progresses only when women are happy, and the amounts given to them benefit the family as a whole. If only the women beneficiaries under DBT and non DBT programmes are considered, 4,36,60,516 women were provided Rs 89,058.16 crore in the last two years.

Besides welfare initiatives, the first two years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government saw the introduction of schemes that in the long run not only stand to benefit the people, but take the state on the path of development.Besides village/ward secretariats and village volunteer system, which brought about a revolutionary change in the administration, 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras have emerged as a one-stop solution for every need of farmers.

Several reforms to end corruption in the government offices and increase transparency in governance were taken. As part of them, the government launched a new toll free number, 14400, for any individual to lodge a complaint. The government has ushered in a better welfare regime by giving the police a weekend off like never before in history. The merger of APSRTC with the government provided job security to 51,488 employees. Salaries of employees of various departments were revised. To ensure transparency, a new Judicial Preview Commission was set up under a former high court judge to preview tenders for various projects.

