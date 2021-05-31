‘State passing off central schemes as Navaratnalu’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government did nothing but change the names of central government schemes and pass them off as its own in the last two years, the BJP state unit demanded the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime to release a white paper on the initiatives taken up by the state alone. The party leaders also alleged that the welfare schemes implemented have also not reached the intended beneficiaries and that only the party volunteers benefited.

Speaking in various press conferences on Sunday, the BJP leaders slammed the YSRC government for failing to take steps for the development of the state. Somu Veerraju alleged that the Jagan government has miserably failed in controlling COVID-19 outbreak despite support from the Centre. He also accused the volunteer system of working for the benefit of the ruling party and added that the beneficiaries were not the ‘real beneficiaries’.

State general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy accused the YSRC government of passing off central schemes as state’s Navaratnalu. “The government here is just changing the names of central schemes and passing the time. BJP demands the government to release a white paper...”