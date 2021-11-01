BJP demands re-polling in 28 Badvel booths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stay the counting of Badvel assembly bypoll or postpone it, alleging that the ruling YSRC leaders were involved in large-scale malpractices, including polling of 60,000 fake votes. The BJP demanded repolling in at least 28 polling stations where votes were “rigged”.

In a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and party’s national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar alleged that fake voters were brought to Badvel from outside the constituency. “About 60,000 fake votes were polled by the ruling party leaders who brought people from other areas. The genuine voter turnout would have been around 40 per cent to 50 per cent out of the total 68 per cent,” they alleged.