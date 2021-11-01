STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guv, CM to present YSR Awards in Vijayawada today

The committee selected the awardees based on their exemplary contribution in their respective field of work ranging from agriculture, to literature, social work and medicare.

Published: 01st November 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards at a function to be held in Vijayawada on Monday.

This is for the first time that the State government is giving awards under the two categories coinciding with the State Formation Day. The function will be held at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada.The awards will be given to individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service. 

The YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a medal and a memento while the Lifetime Achievement Award comprises Rs 5 lakh, a medal and a memento.  The distribution of the awards got delayed due to the Covid pandemic. Of the total 59 awards, 29 are YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 YSR Achievement Awards. To bring transparency in selecting the awardees, a high power committee has been constituted. 

The committee selected the awardees based on their exemplary contribution in their respective field of work ranging from agriculture, to literature, social work and medicare. Category wise, the awards will be presented to nine institutions, 11 people in agriculture and allied sectors, 20 people in arts and culture, seven in literature, six from journalism, and six in medical and health.  

Prominent Awardees & Institutions

  • Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Anantapur
  • CP Brown Library Kadapa
  • Maharaja Government College of Music and Dance, Vizianagaram
  • Literature
  • Kalipatnam Ramarao (KARA master) (Posthumous) Srikakulam
  • Lalitha Kumari (Olga)  Guntur
  • Arts and Culture 
  • Pondur Khadi Srikakulam
  • Savara Paintings - Savara Raju  Srikakulam
  • Burra Katha - Miryala Apparao  West Godavari
  • Disaster Management - Dharmadi Satyam  East Godavari
  • Kondapalli Toys - Kurella Venkatachary Krishna
  • Kuchipudi Dance - Sri Siddendra Yogi Kala Ksethram, Krishna
  • Dhimsa - Killui Janakamma Dhimsa Dance Troupe,Visakhapatnam
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Biswabhusan Harichandan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp