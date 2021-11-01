Guv, CM to present YSR Awards in Vijayawada today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards at a function to be held in Vijayawada on Monday.

This is for the first time that the State government is giving awards under the two categories coinciding with the State Formation Day. The function will be held at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada.The awards will be given to individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a medal and a memento while the Lifetime Achievement Award comprises Rs 5 lakh, a medal and a memento. The distribution of the awards got delayed due to the Covid pandemic. Of the total 59 awards, 29 are YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 YSR Achievement Awards. To bring transparency in selecting the awardees, a high power committee has been constituted.

The committee selected the awardees based on their exemplary contribution in their respective field of work ranging from agriculture, to literature, social work and medicare. Category wise, the awards will be presented to nine institutions, 11 people in agriculture and allied sectors, 20 people in arts and culture, seven in literature, six from journalism, and six in medical and health.

Prominent Awardees & Institutions