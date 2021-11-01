People’s happiness is barometer for success of any govt, says Governor 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has conveyed his best wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day.“On this day, let us remember and pay our tributes to Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life to realise the dreams of Andhra people for a separate State,’’ the Governor said. Andhra Pradesh has been endowed with a rich cultural heritage and abundant natural resources.

“Our architecture and paintings have been highly developed since ancient times. The Kuchipudi dance style is unique in the Indian tradition and Telugu language occupies a prestigious place and well known for its mellifluous quality,” the Governor added. Harichandan further added that the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated several development programmes and pro-poor welfare schemes. The people-first approach should be continued to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reached everyone and no eligible person was left out.

“People’s happiness is the barometer for the success of any government. Transparency and good governance should remain the hallmark of the government,” Harichandan said, and wished the State government success in fulfilling the dreams of the common man.