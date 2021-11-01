Youth drowns while clicking pictures

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 20-year-old student was washed away in a waterfall at Chintur mandal in East Godavari district on Saturday. According to Chintur CI Yuvakumar, the deceased, identified as Polireddy Kalyan, belonged to Nidadavolu town in West Godavari. He was studying engineering at Vasavi Engineering College in Tadepalligudem.

Police informed that Kalyan came to the waterfalls along with his friends for a picnic. The group was clicking pictures when Kalyan was washed away. His body was later fished out from the water. The unfortunate incident occurred when Kalyan was taking pictures along with his friends. His body was sent to Chintur Government Hospital for postmortem. Mothugudem police investigating the case.