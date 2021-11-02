2 AP boys get 5th rank in NEET

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two students from Andhra Pradesh stood fifth in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). The result was announced on Monday night. Chandan Vishnu Vivek of Korukonda in East Godavari and Gorripati Rushil from Vijayawada (unreserved) garnered 715 marks each out of 720 with 99.99 percentile score.

Vivek had secured the top rank in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET-2021), besides finishing fifth in the Telangana State EAMCET-2021. The student comes under the OBC-NRL category.As many as 16 students from the two Telugu States, eight each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, secured ranks in various categories in the test conducted by the National Testing Agency on September 12.

Telangana’s Mrinal Kutteri bagged the first rank with a perfect score of 720. He shared the top slot with Tanmay Gupta of Delhi and Karthika G Nair of Maharashtra.Vivek had his education from Class VII to Intermediate in Rajamahendravaram. His father is a welder and his elder brother has secured an MBBS seat at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. P Venkata Kaushik Reddy, also of Vijayawada, ranked 23rd with 710 marks (unreserved) with 99.99 percentile.

He is the son of Dr K Madhavi Latha, the Joint Collector of Krishna district. Kaushik had his schooling from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Tirupati and studied Intermediate and underwent NEET coaching at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Gosala branch in Vijayawada.

Kaushik had secured 985 out of 1,000 in Intermediate second year and besides winning an NTSE scholarship in Class 10 and KVPY scholarship in intermediate in Class 12.He had also won four gold medals, two each silver and bronze medals at the SilverZone Olympiads while in Class 10. In the Persons with Disability (PwD) category, Adireddi Srinivas (OBC-NCL) secured AIR-22,694 with 592 marks and 98.37 percentile. Vaddavali Nikitha secured AIR-87 (EWS) with 705 marks and 99.99 percentile. In ST category, Vaditha Jayanth Naik secured AIR-694 with 685 marks and 99.95 percentile and K Manvitha secured AIR 2,116 rank with 665 marks.