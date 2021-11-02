Covid-19 recoveries almost double of new infections, toll 14,377 after 4 more die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vizianagaram and Kurnool on Monday did not report any new Covid-19 case even as two other districts—Anantapur and West Godavari—logged less than five infections each.In the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, Andhra Pradesh logged a total of 220 Covid infections from over 25,000 sample tests, 429 recoveries and four deaths. The State, so far, has reported over 20.66 lakh infections from 2.95 crore sample tests.

With 51 new cases, East Godavari saw the highest one-day growth. Eight districts reporting less number of infections kept the daily surge to under 250 against Sunday’s 385. While the three north coastal districts reported 37 new infections, the four Rayalaseema districts recorded just 51. Srikakulam reported 38 cases in the last two days.

Over 400 more patients were cured taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.48 lakh. The caseload further came down to 4,142. East Godavari continues to have the highest number of active cases of over 850 followed by 778 in Krishna and 763 in Chittoor. All other districts have less than 500 active cases each.

Four more patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities to 14,377. Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari reported one fatality each. Chittoor has the most number of fatalities so far with 1,948 deaths.