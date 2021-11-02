STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur police rescue woman from ending life

The Urban police rescued a woman from committing suicide at midnight on Sunday. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Urban police rescued a woman from committing suicide at midnight on Sunday. According to the police, SP Arif Hafeez received a call at around 12:10 am from an unknown number. The caller, a woman, told the SP that she can’t live anymore and disconnected the call immediately. Shocked the SP immediately instructed East DSP Seetharamaiah to locate the woman and rescue her. The DSP tried to call the woman a few times and asked for her whereabouts. It was then identified that she was a resident of Kothapet near Saibaba temple. 

Before the police officer could get any more details, the woman switched off her mobile. He immediately alerted Kothapet police and began searching for the woman along with CI Srinivasa Reddy. Later, they were able to get the door number of the woman’s residence with the help of the technical team.However, when police reached the said door number, three other residences had the same door number. The police officers enquired about the woman, and identified her as Nagalakshmi. The officers reached the residence right on time and were able to rescue her.

Speaking to TNIE, DSP Seetharamaiah said the woman had recently lost her husband due to Covid-19 and has a daughter. As a home maker, she was dependent on the income they got through house rents. But after her husband died, her in-laws started abusing her. They even cut the mother and daughter off the money.
The woman’s in-laws were pressurizing her to hand over the legal rights over the rent money. Unable to bear this anymore, she decided to end her life. The DSP instructed the family to visit Kothapet police station for counselling and appointed two policemen to guard her overnight. 

On Monday, we counselled the entire family and suggested Nagalakshmi to get the required medical help as she was suffering from trauma due to financial issues with the family members, he added. Seetharamaiah urged people to utilize various programmes being conducted by the police including Spandana to resolve such issues and not to take such drastic steps.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide attempt Guntur police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp