Guntur police rescue woman from ending life

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Urban police rescued a woman from committing suicide at midnight on Sunday. According to the police, SP Arif Hafeez received a call at around 12:10 am from an unknown number. The caller, a woman, told the SP that she can’t live anymore and disconnected the call immediately. Shocked the SP immediately instructed East DSP Seetharamaiah to locate the woman and rescue her. The DSP tried to call the woman a few times and asked for her whereabouts. It was then identified that she was a resident of Kothapet near Saibaba temple.

Before the police officer could get any more details, the woman switched off her mobile. He immediately alerted Kothapet police and began searching for the woman along with CI Srinivasa Reddy. Later, they were able to get the door number of the woman’s residence with the help of the technical team.However, when police reached the said door number, three other residences had the same door number. The police officers enquired about the woman, and identified her as Nagalakshmi. The officers reached the residence right on time and were able to rescue her.

Speaking to TNIE, DSP Seetharamaiah said the woman had recently lost her husband due to Covid-19 and has a daughter. As a home maker, she was dependent on the income they got through house rents. But after her husband died, her in-laws started abusing her. They even cut the mother and daughter off the money.

The woman’s in-laws were pressurizing her to hand over the legal rights over the rent money. Unable to bear this anymore, she decided to end her life. The DSP instructed the family to visit Kothapet police station for counselling and appointed two policemen to guard her overnight.

On Monday, we counselled the entire family and suggested Nagalakshmi to get the required medical help as she was suffering from trauma due to financial issues with the family members, he added. Seetharamaiah urged people to utilize various programmes being conducted by the police including Spandana to resolve such issues and not to take such drastic steps.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000