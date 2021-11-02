STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains batter Tirupati, Kadapa, Nellore; farmer dies of lightning strike 

Heavy rains lashed the temple town and several other parts of Chittoor district on Monday. Nellore and Kadapa were also battered by heavy rains.

Two men help a woman carrying two children when her two-wheeler got stuck in a flooded road in Kadapa on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Heavy rains lashed the temple town and several other parts of Chittoor district on Monday. Nellore and Kadapa were also battered by heavy rains.Several low-lying areas in Tirupati, Nellore and Kadapa were inundated and normal life was affected. One person died after being struck by lightning in Nellore. Standing crops in more than 800 hectares were damaged in Kadapa.

The downpour which started in the wee hours of Monday, continued till the afternoon with intervals of reduced intensity in Tirupati under the influence of active Northeast Monsoon. Several low-lying areas were inundated.Clogged drains resulted in overflowing of water on roads. Madhura Nagar, railway under bridge at the east police station and Alipiri bypass road were flooded causing severe inconvenience to motorists. 
Several roads in Madhura Nagar were in knee-deep water.“Time and again we are facing the inundation problem. Our colony has to bear the brunt whenever it rains. The municipal corporation should come up with a permanent solution to the inundation problem,” said a resident of Madhura Nagar.

According to the rainfall data of the APSDPS, Buchinaidu Kandriga mandal in Chittoor recorded the highest rainfall of 46.5 mm, followed by Vardaiahpalem with 37.5 mm, Yerpedu with 37 mm and Renigunta with 34.75 mm.Tirupati received 24 mm rainfall. E Mallikarjuna, a farmer, died after being struck by lightning in Chittamur mandal of Nellore district while he was working in his fields.  

