Mind your step: Andhra second in pedestrian deaths in road mishaps

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an average of pedestrian accident deaths of 3.48 a day, Andhra Pradesh recorded the second highest number of pedestrian deaths in the country in 2020. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Karnataka topped the list with 1,536 pedestrian deaths in accidents followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,272), Maharashtra (1,176), Tamil Nadu (1,164) and Madhya Pradesh (1,073).

A total of 17,924 road accidents were reported in the State in 2020 in which 7,039 people were killed and 19,675 sustained injuries. However, the percentage of road accidents reduced by 13.3 per cent in the State when compared to the previous year. In 2019, as many as 20,677 road mishaps were reported in the State in which 7,984 lost their lives and 24,619 were injured. Of the total 7,039 road accident victims, a majority of them were pedestrians and two-wheelers (3,714). Pedestrians and two wheelers accounted for 18 per cent and 52.67 per cent of all road accident deaths, respectively.

A sudden rise of 135 per cent was recorded in pedestrian deaths in the State between 2020 and 2017, with average daily fatalities going up from 1.47 in 2017 to 3.48 last year. As many as 540 pedestrians were killed across the State in 2017. The number steadily rose to 672 in 2018 and 760 in 2019. There was an alarming 67.3 per cent rise in pedestrian deaths in 2020 in the State, compared to 2019.

The data further revealed that more than 62 per cent (11,242) of the accidents reported during the time between 6 am and 6 pm while the rest 6,682 mishaps occurred during night hours from 6 pm to 6 am. In cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the number of deaths due to two-wheeler accidents and pedestrian fatalities are alarming. While 151 two wheelers died in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam reported 133 deaths. Similarly, the two cities recorded pedestrian deaths of 72 and 82, respectively.