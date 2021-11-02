SEC issues notifications for pending local body polls, all eyes on Kuppam 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney on Monday issued notifications for conduct of elections to Nellore Municipal Corporation and 12 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats including Kuppam, the home turf of TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu.

After the clean sweep of the YSRC in the panchayat and MPTC/ZPTC elections in Kuppam Assembly constituency, the TDP decided to sweat it out in the elections to Kuppam municipality to keep its stronghold so as to increase the morale of cadre before the general elections. Naidu already made a two-day visit to Kuppam. Election will be held for Akiveedu (West Godavari), Jaggaiahpet and Kondapalli (Krishna), Dachepalli and Gurajala (Guntur), Darsi (Prakasam), Buchireddypalem (Nellore), Kuppam (Chittoor), Bethamcherla (Kurnool), Kamalapuram and Rajampet (Kadapa) and Penukonda municipality in Anantapur. Elections will also be held in 12 divisions in seven municipal corporations and 13 wards in 12 municipalities.

MPTC polls

The SEC also issued notification for conduct of election to 81 MPTCs and 11 ZPTCs, where candidates of recognised /registered political parties died before elections on April 8, 2021. A separate notification was issued for conduct of elections to 95 MPTCs and three ZPTCs, where casual vacancies occurred.Notification was also issued for polls in 18 polling stations in seven MPTCs and two polling stations in ZPTC Jammalamadugu, where result could not be ascertained on September 19, 2021 as ballot papers were lost due to rain water leakage and attack of termites.

Poll dates